The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: The Cabinet will meet today to finalise plans on introducing new, stricter restrictions amid a worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

2. #JO JO DULLARD: Gardaí have upgraded their investigation into the disappearance of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard 25 years ago to a murder investigation.

3. #RACISM: A family who fled their house in Dundalk in Co Louth last month after a series of incidents they believe were racially motivated have been unable to find new accommodation and fear becoming homeless.

4. #BREXIT: David Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak today after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for Brexit trade talks to resume.

5. #COVID-19: A man who failed to restrict his movements after returning to Ireland from a trip abroad led to at least 56 people being infected with Covid-19, including up to 10 households and a sports team.

6. #US: Donald Trump and Joe Biden will hit the ground today in the swing states that will decide the US election, as the campaign turns increasingly vicious two weeks before voting.

7. #BIRMINGHAM: The UK Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

8. #PROPERTY: The average cost of houses rose by nearly 5% in the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report.

9. #IFTAS: Black ’47, Rialto and Black Mirror were among the winners at the Irish Film and Television Academy awards (IFTAs) last night.

