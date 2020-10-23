The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: The Dáil passed the government’s Mother and Baby Homes Bill last night amid anger from opposition TDs that the commission’s records will be sealed for 30 years.
2. #INDUSTRIAL SCHOOL: Mary Harney shared her personal story of life in an industrial school on a week where the fate of records of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was debated on the Dáil floor.
3. #US: These are the key moments and takeaways from last night’s US presidential debate.
4. #SCHOOLS: Schools are being asked to check their hand sanitiser supplies following the recall of a brand due to possible ‘health concerns‘.
5. #FACTFIND: Were self-harm and suicide statistics measured during the pandemic? We take a look at the figures.
6. #PROTEST: Nine people were charged after an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.
7. #UK: Tougher Covid-19 restrictions are coming into force in the UK today. Greater Manchester moved into the highest alert level, Tier 3, this morning, and Wales will introduce its two-week “firebreak” lockdown at 6pm.
8. #ENGLISH CHANNEL: Migrants arriving in Kent soaking wet and freezing after crossing the English Channel are being processed at what resembles a “rubble-strewn building site”, inspectors have found.
