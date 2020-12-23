The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #COVID-19: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said if the country reaches 2,000 Covid-19 cases per day, it would be very challenging for the contact-tracing system.
2. #RESTRICTIONS: Here’s when the new Covid-19 restrictions kick in over the Christmas and New Year period.
3. #BORDER: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there will be a garda presence between counties, including along the border, as part of travel restrictions that come into place from St Stephen’s Day.
4. #FRANCE: Three police officers were shot dead in Puy-de-Dome in central France today after being called out to a domestic disturbance, sources in the public prosecutor’s office said.
5. #US: President Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan $900 billion (about €739 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed by Congress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans.
6. #HOME: More than 350 Irish residents stranded in Britain were brought back to Ireland on two “repatriation flights” yesterday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed.
7. #TIER 4: More areas in England could be put into Tier 4 from St Stephen’s Day while a mass testing programme is due to get underway to alleviate congestion at the border between France and the UK.
8. #FACTFIND: How has Santa amended his Christmas preparations to cope with the pandemic? We take a look ahead of the big day.
