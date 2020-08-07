This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 7 Aug 2020, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 7,047 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/ninikas
Image: Shutterstock/ninikas

Updated 36 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDA: An internal garda investigation examining the relationship between a convicted drug dealer and a newly attested garda in the east of the country is due to conclude in the coming weeks.

2. #CONCERNS: The Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has made an appeal to people in Laois, Kildare and Offaly to take particular caution following a “significant number of cases” in the region.

3. #KILDARE: O’Brien Fine Foods in Kildare has confirmed that 80 of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 and that it is suspending all operations at its Timahoe facility. 

4. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the apps TikTok and WeChat.

5. #BEIRUT: Protesters and police have clashed in Lebanon following the massive explosion this week in Beirut. 

6. #ARREST: A 54-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into three security alerts in Belfast. 

7. #APP: The National Transport Authority has launched a pilot version of its mobile ticketing app for a small-scale trial which, if successful, will be rolled out across the country.

8. #MASK: The body representing secondary school students has said those returning to school this autumn would have no problem wearing face coverings during classes, if public health officials issue this advice.

9. #HELLO: UK minister Michael Gove is in Northern Ireland today, after the UK government announced new funding to support Northern Irish businesses impacted by new Brexit bureaucracy. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Read next:

