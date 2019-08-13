The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT: Over 55,000 students are receiving their Leaving Certificate results today, with English, Biology and Irish among the most popular subjects. CAO offers will be released later this week as part of an effort to speed up the appeals process.

2. #FRAUD: The HSE has launched an investigation into a pharmacy in the east of the country after allegations that it has defrauded the health service out of tens of thousands of euro as part of a false prescriptions scam.

3. #DRUG TESTING: The HSE has started discussions with organisations over the provision of drug-testing at festivals as a working group prepares to tackle the issue.

4. #FINGLAS: A convicted rapist who was set upon by vigilantes earlier this month while also “terrorising” women in the area has left his north Dublin home after significant pressure from locals.

5. #CHLAMYDIA: The first-ever clinical trial for a chlamydia vaccine has proved a success, raising hopes of better treatment for an infection that’s been described as a global “epidemic”.

6. #SYDNEY: Australian police have arrested a man who stabbed a woman and chased several others in central Sydney before being pinned down by members of the public

7. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump is rolling back legislation credited with saving endangered species such as the grey wolf, bald eagle and grizzly bear.

8. #HONG KONG: The airport opened again this morning after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded the building yesterday to denounce police violence. Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam warned the city was facing a “path of no return”.

9. #BEEF TALKS: The first day of talks between beef farmers and the meat industry concluded late last night after more than 12 hours of discussions. The IFA said “progress” had been made.

