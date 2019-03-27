This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 7:51 AM
42 minutes ago 2,069 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4562699
Image: Shutterstock/Jack Jelly
Image: Shutterstock/Jack Jelly

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LAURA BRENNAN: The funeral of the HPV vaccine campaigner, who died of cervical cancer last week aged 26, will take place today in her home county of Clare.

2. #BREXIT: MPs will meet at Westminster today to vote on their preferred Brexit option as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May. 

3. #CORK: The baby whose mother was found dead at Cork University Maternity Hospital on Monday has also died.

4. #GROUND CONTROL: US President Donald Trump’s administration has announced that it is speeding up plans to send US astronauts back to the Moon, from 2028 to 2024.

5. #WRC: A woman who claims her manager sexually harassed her with inappropriate touching and conversation has been awarded €11,850 following a hearing before the Workplace Relations Commission. 

6. #EMERGENCY LANDING: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft made an emergency landing yesterday after experiencing an engine problem as it was being ferried from Florida to California.

7. #BUSCONNECTS: The National Transport Authority is set to tell an Oireachtas committee today that it has received 30,000 submissions on its ambitious BusConnects plan. 

8. #WEATHER: Today will be mostly dry and cloudy with some sunny spells, Met Éireann has forecast.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Unwanted, unexpected and unsolicited': Boxer kisses reporter on lips during interview
    132,359  183
    2
    		Mother of newborn baby found dead in Cork maternity hospital
    72,543  21
    3
    		NTA confirms new Metrolink route will terminate at Charlemont stop
    57,459  82
    Fora
    1
    		Media group Core has called for a 'licence to practice' marketing to beat outmoded education
    119  0
    2
    		Business travel to Ireland dipped last year - but the industry isn't sure why
    112  0
    3
    		After a few 'mistakes', food-ordering app Bamboo is now preparing to launch outside of Ireland
    52  0
    The42
    1
    		Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    77,160  86
    2
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Georgia, Euro 2020 qualifier
    70,479  90
    3
    		Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    38,066  72
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Alan Partridge dealt with #MeToo on This Time last night and it was a hit with viewers
    9,580  1
    2
    		Binge-watched everything on Netflix? Here are 7 things to look forward to in April
    9,131  0
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I found my boyfriend on dating apps but he said he was just bored... What do I do?
    5,315  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    'A downright lie': Patrick Quirke denies demanding money from Mary Lowry, court hears
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers
    GARDAí
    Teenager arrested after 3-year-old injured in hit-and-run incident in Cork
    Teenager arrested after 3-year-old injured in hit-and-run incident in Cork
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    Man (22) arrested over fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson in Dublin
    EU
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    MPs to debate reversing Brexit next Monday, after 5.7m people sign petition
    MEPs vote in controversial laws that places copyright responsibility on Google and YouTube
    CORK
    Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    Relief over injury fears for Cork forward after hamstring scan
    Residents stage protest at Direct Provision centre in Cork

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie