The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LAURA BRENNAN: The funeral of the HPV vaccine campaigner, who died of cervical cancer last week aged 26, will take place today in her home county of Clare.

2. #BREXIT: MPs will meet at Westminster today to vote on their preferred Brexit option as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May.

3. #CORK: The baby whose mother was found dead at Cork University Maternity Hospital on Monday has also died.

4. #GROUND CONTROL: US President Donald Trump’s administration has announced that it is speeding up plans to send US astronauts back to the Moon, from 2028 to 2024.

5. #WRC: A woman who claims her manager sexually harassed her with inappropriate touching and conversation has been awarded €11,850 following a hearing before the Workplace Relations Commission.

6. #EMERGENCY LANDING: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft made an emergency landing yesterday after experiencing an engine problem as it was being ferried from Florida to California.

7. #BUSCONNECTS: The National Transport Authority is set to tell an Oireachtas committee today that it has received 30,000 submissions on its ambitious BusConnects plan.

8. #WEATHER: Today will be mostly dry and cloudy with some sunny spells, Met Éireann has forecast.

