The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TAXES: Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report in The New York Times.

2. #GREEN LIST: The government’s new travel Green List kicks in today, with just four countries on it.

3. #SUGAR: The government raised €33 million through the sugar tax last year, almost €2 million lower than had been forecast.

4. #STUDENTS: Health officials and the Union of Students in Ireland have encouraged students to form social bubbles upon the return to college.

5. #US: A judge has temporarily blocked an order which would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from smartphone app stores in America.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #JOE MONTANA: Former NFL quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their nine-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials say.

7. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “not optimistic” that Britain will strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

8. #COVID-19: A further 430 cases of the virus were reported yesterday, with the Acting Chief Medical Officer asking people to reduce their contacts.