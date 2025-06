GOOD MORNING.

Bad breakup

1. Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s unlikely political marriage has exploded in a fiery public divorce, with the US president threatening to strip the billionaire of his huge government contracts in revenge.

The two men traded barbs on social media, with the US president calling his former ally “crazy” and the world’s richest man writing that the Republican would not have won the US election without him.

Wind turbines

2. The High Court has ordered that three wind turbines in Co Wexford be totally shut down due to noise nuisance.

It’s understood to be the first time that a court in Ireland has ordered the total shutdown of a wind turbine.

Harvard

3. A US judge has put a temporary stay on Donald Trump’s latest effort to stop foreign students from enrolling at Harvard, as the US president’s battle with one of the world’s most prestigious universities intensified.

Gaza

4. The World Health Organisation has warned that Gaza’s health system is “collapsing” with two of the largest hospitals still operating in the territory at risk of becoming non-functional.

Robert Pether

5. Australian-born Irish resident Robert Pether, who has been imprisoned in Iraq for the last four years, has been released on bail.

Immigration

6. The principal of a school that was attended by two of the children who were deported to Nigeria has said that staff and pupils have been left “devastated”.

Rathkeale

7. A jury in the trial of a Limerick garda accused of “sorting out” motoring offences for drivers were directed by the trial judge that they should find him not guilty of some of the charges.

Nations League

8. 17-year-old Lamine Yamal dazzled for Spain as they beat France 5-4 in a thriller in Stuttgart to set up a Nations League final with Portugal.