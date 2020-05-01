The 9 at 9: Friday

Updated 23 minutes ago
1. #UNLOCKDOWN: The roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions is due to be outlined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today.
2. #ON THE TABLE: Some ministers pushed for the easing of restrictions during a meeting with chief medical officer Tony Holohan yesterday.
3. #TEST TEST TEST: Ireland’s testing capacity is a major factor when it comes to assessing the current Covid-19 restrictions, so how is it going for GPs?
4. #GROUNDED: Ryanair has said that 3,000 jobs could be cut as the airline responds to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
5. #ENNISCORTHY: Gardaí in Wexford are investigating after the death of man with apparent stab wounds in the early hours of this morning.
6. #HOUSING: Over 400 new investigations into short-term property lettings have been initiated by Dublin City Council since December.
7. #WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump has claimed to have seen evidence that the coronavirus outbreak originated from an infectious disease laboratory in Wuhan.
8. #ROYAL CASE: The British High Court will give its ruling on the first stage of Meghan Markle’s privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.
9. #DARK WEB: Gardaí have issued a warning about the dangers of buying drugs on the dark web, after 300 prescription tablets were seized in Cork yesterday.
