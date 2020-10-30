The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #SOCDEMS: A member of the Social Democrats voted twice in the February general election, it’s being claimed.
2. #ELECTIONS: Here’s a guide to the key swing states Donald Trump and Joe Biden are targeting.
3. #FLORIDA: Trump and Biden have both been out campaigning in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term.
4. #WEATHER: A wet and windy Halloween weekend is in store as “very unsettled” weather is on the way.
5. #TEACHERS: Members of the ASTI say strike action would be a “last resort” but their concerns over classroom safety need to be addressed.
6. #NEW ZEALAND: New Zealanders have voted to legalise euthanasia in a binding referendum.
7. #GUNS: US retailer Walmart has decided to remove all of its guns and ammunition from its shelves ahead of the US presidential election next week.
8. #ARREST: Hollywood producer David Guillod who is out on bail after being charged with rape, sexual assault and kidnapping against four women, has been arrested again on a new sexual assault allegation.
