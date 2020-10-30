#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 30 October 2020
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Oct 2020, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SOCDEMS: A member of the Social Democrats voted twice in the February general election, it’s being claimed. 

2. #ELECTIONS: Here’s a guide to the key swing states Donald Trump and Joe Biden are targeting. 

3. #FLORIDA: Trump and Biden have both been out campaigning in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term.

4. #WEATHER: A wet and windy Halloween weekend is in store as “very unsettled” weather is on the way.

5. #TEACHERS: Members of the ASTI  say strike action would be a “last resort” but their concerns over classroom safety need to be addressed.

6. #NEW ZEALAND: New Zealanders have voted to legalise euthanasia in a binding referendum.

7. #GUNS: US retailer Walmart has decided to remove all of its guns and ammunition from its shelves ahead of the US presidential election next week. 

8. #ARREST: Hollywood producer David Guillod who is out on bail after being charged with rape, sexual assault and kidnapping against four women, has been arrested again on a new sexual assault allegation.

Hayley Halpin
