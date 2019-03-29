The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BRIDGING LOAN: Transport Minister Shane Ross says the €100,000 bridging loan provided by former FAI CEO John Delaney to the organisation raises “serious questions”.

2. #PROPERTY PRICES: The median asking price for newly listed properties across Ireland is up €5,000 in the last-quarter.

3. #BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May will only put half of her Brexit deal to vote in parliament today in a final attempt to secure MPs’ support as senior cabinet ministers made it clear she must resign soon, according to The Guardian.

4.#CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand held a national remembrance service for victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

5. #HOAX: President Donald Trump has blasted the Mueller probe into Russian involvement in 2016′s US presidential election labelling it “the single greatest hoax in the history of politics in this country”.

6. HER’S: Both members of the Liverpool band Her’s and their tour manager have been killed in a crash in the US state of California. The band’s record label revealed that the incident took place while the duo were travelling to a gig.

7. #COMPENSATION: More than €100,000 has been paid out in compensation to two families of prisoners who had died from self-inflicted injuries while in custody in recent years.

8. #LIBRARIES: Another seven libraries around the country are set to open seven days a week between 8am and 10pm next month.

9. #FOOD WASTE: Lidl will not be rolling out its £1.50 ‘Too Good To Waste’ fruit and vegetable boxes in Ireland.

