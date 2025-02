GOOD MORNING.

Ukraine

1. World leaders have arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv this morning to mark the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, as President Zelenskyy hailed the “heroism” of his compatriots.

Rents rising

2. A new report by Daft has shown that rents in the cities of Cork and Galway rose by an average of 10% last year – and rent in Limerick city has risen by as much as 19%.

Wind energy

3. Offshore wind farm locations are to be chosen by the government in the future to protect biodiversity.

Emergency services

4. Chances are that if you’ve dialled 999 or 112, it has been a worrying time in your life.

But for over 230 staff at the National Ambulance Service, your call was just one of around 1,000 emergencies that are processed at their command and control centres every day.

Belfast shooting

5. A man has been hospitalised following a shooting in Dunmurry, a town in Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said that at around 10.30am, police received a report that two masked men had approached a taxi which was parked in the area and fired shots through the window striking the driver.

Money Diaries

6. This week, our reader is studying hard and saving money by prepping meals and sticking to a budget.

Micheál Martin

7. Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to attend an online meeting of world leaders organised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the Russian invasion today.

German election

8. Friedrich Merz has said his “absolute priority” would be to strengthen Europe so that it can “achieve independence from the US”, after his Christian Democrats (CDU) party won Germany’s country’s parliament election.

Colin Farrell

9. Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis presented a Screen Actors Guild award (SAG) to Colin Farrell, jokingly saying he “gave” her Covid.