Jimmy Carter

1. Jimmy Carter, the former US president who rose from humble beginnings to became a tireless campaigner for justice and human rights, has died at the age of 100.

Several world leaders have paid tribute to Carter, with outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris describing him as “a global statesman and human rights pioneer”.

Clare crash

2. A woman in her 80s has died following a road traffic collision near Kilrush in Co Clare yesterday afternoon.

The collision involving two cars occurred on the R473 at Kilcarroll at approximately 2pm.

South Korea

3. South Korean officials have said they are struggling to determine what caused a plane crash that killed 179 people yesterday.

The nation is in shock over the country’s worst aviation disaster in decades, with many observers worrying about how effectively the South Korean government will handle the aftermath of Sunday’s crash.

Glen of Imaal

4. Incoming Dublin Mid-West TDs have said they are willing to meet with the survivors of a historic 1979 explosion in which three children died and others were injured.

Three children died and 10 others were injured when an unexploded Army shell exploded in the Glen of Imaal, a rugged, scenic area of the western Wicklow mountains on the 14 April 1979.

12 July parades

5. Sinn Féin said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was engaging in “propaganda” when republicans were accused of hiding “spiked metal weapons” ahead of the annual 12 July parade in Ardoyne in 2002 – and photos backed up the party’s stance.

A previously confidential file and photos, released as part of the State Papers this month, shed light on the disagreement between Sinn Féin and the PSNI at a crucial point in the peace process.

Eamon Ryan

6. Eamon Ryan has said that political attacks and hate on social media “never impinged on real life”, saying that his personal relationships with people from outside of Dublin are intact despite accusations from opponents that he is against rural Ireland.

The outgoing climate minister also said that, in hindsight, the Green Party should have “kicked back” more against hate and disinformation that was levelled against it during its time in Government.

NI Civil Service

7. Not allowing citizens from the Republic of Ireland to take up jobs in the Northern Ireland civil service was illegal, the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) warned in 2004.

During a review of the Good Friday Agreement over 20 years ago, the SDLP sought legal advice on the issue, State Papers have revealed.

Irish Air Corps

8. The Irish Air Corps are to receive four new light-utility helicopters, which will be used for pilot training to support Defence Forces operations and the Garda Air Support Unit.

The contract for the new helicopters has been awarded to Airbus Helicopters UK Ltd, and the value of the contract is €91.7 million, excluding VAT.