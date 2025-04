GOOD MORNING.

Vancouver car attack

1. A man has been charged with murder after 11 people were killed in a car ramming attack at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver

Ukraine peace talks

2. Donald Trump has said he believed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was ready to concede Crimea to Russia as part of any ceasefire deal, as talks on a truce entered what Washington called a critical week

Canada elections

3. Canada goes to the polls today in an election that will be watched closely by governments around the world and anyone with an eye on how events shape voting

Car insurance

4. The number of uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads has almost halved following the introduction of the new Irish Motor Insurance Database, aimed at assisting gardaí in detecting uninsured drivers

Leap card commuter zone

5. The leap card area for train tickets is being extended to cover a 50km radius around Dublin from today

Liverpool win Premier League

6. Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions for 2024/25 after a 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday

Drinking water pesticides

7. There’s been an increase in the number of drinking water supply samples that exceed legal limits for pesticides.

Uisce Éireann’s public water supply monitoring programme found 66 exceedances in 2024 from more than 34,000 analyses, compared to 52 exceedances in 2023.

Tina Satchwell murder trial

8. The trial of Richard Satchwell, who is charged with murdering his wife Tina after the discovery of her body buried beneath the stairwell of their Cork home, will begin at the Central Criminal Court today