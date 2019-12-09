This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 9 December, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your week.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 9 Dec 2019, 7:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM ATIYAH: Motorists are being urged to take extra caution this morning after Storm Atiyah made landfall in Ireland last night. 

2. #NEW ZEALAND: One person has died and more fatalities are likely after a volcano erupted on a small New Zealand island.

3. #LONGFORD: There has been a “significant reduction” in Longford feud violence after gardaí threatened to arrest men posting ‘call out’ videos on social media.

4. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President has warned that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un had “everything” to lose through hostility towards the United States, after Pyongyang said it had carried out a major new weapons test. 

5. #REDRESS SCHEME: The Christian Brothers has completed is contribution to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund, the Department of Education has confirmed. 

6. #HOMELESSNESS: The CEO of Dublin’s oldest homeless charity, the Mendicity Institute, has claimed the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive’s Cold Weather Strategy “falls short” of providing sufficient support for day services. 

7. #INTEGRITY INDEX: Two local authorities in Dublin have ranked the highest when it comes to behaving in a transparent manner, according to a new report.

8. #IFA: Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association are staging a protest outside a Tesco distribution centre in north Dublin this morning. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

