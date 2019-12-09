The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM ATIYAH: Motorists are being urged to take extra caution this morning after Storm Atiyah made landfall in Ireland last night.

2. #NEW ZEALAND: One person has died and more fatalities are likely after a volcano erupted on a small New Zealand island.

3. #LONGFORD: There has been a “significant reduction” in Longford feud violence after gardaí threatened to arrest men posting ‘call out’ videos on social media.

4. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President has warned that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un had “everything” to lose through hostility towards the United States, after Pyongyang said it had carried out a major new weapons test.

5. #REDRESS SCHEME: The Christian Brothers has completed is contribution to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund, the Department of Education has confirmed.

6. #HOMELESSNESS: The CEO of Dublin’s oldest homeless charity, the Mendicity Institute, has claimed the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive’s Cold Weather Strategy “falls short” of providing sufficient support for day services.

7. #INTEGRITY INDEX: Two local authorities in Dublin have ranked the highest when it comes to behaving in a transparent manner, according to a new report.

8. #IFA: Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association are staging a protest outside a Tesco distribution centre in north Dublin this morning.