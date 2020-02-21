The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DÁIL: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night resigned as taoiseach after failing to secure enough votes in the Dáil to be re-elected. Varadkar will stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.

2. #CORK: Concerns have been raised after it emerged that x-rays on patients exhibiting coronavirus symptoms were carried out by doctors rather than radiographers at Cork University Hospital.

3. #SHORTAGE: Women around the country have experienced “distress and inconvenience” as a result of a shortage of hormone replacement therapy, according to the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

4. #STONE: Donald Trump’s long-time ally Roger Stone was jailed for 40 months for impeding a congressional investigation. Stone, a veteran Republican operative and one of Trump’s oldest confidants, was convicted in November of lying to Congress.

5. #WICKLOW: A burglary gang targeting people who have just arrived home from work is being investigated in north Wicklow following a large number of break-in attempts in recent weeks.

6. #STRIKE: Hundreds of SIPTU members employed by Section 39 organisations are taking strike action today in an effort to resolve a dispute over pay restoration.

7. #GRACE MILLANE: A 28-year-old man has been jailed for at least 17 years for the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand.

8. #KOREA: Fifty-two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Korea, making it the worst-affected country outside China.

