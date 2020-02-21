This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 21 Feb 2020, 7:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Cio
Image: Shutterstock/Cio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DÁIL: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night resigned as taoiseach after failing to secure enough votes in the Dáil to be re-elected. Varadkar will stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed. 

2. #CORK: Concerns have been raised after it emerged that x-rays on patients exhibiting coronavirus symptoms were carried out by doctors rather than radiographers at Cork University Hospital. 

3. #SHORTAGE: Women around the country have experienced “distress and inconvenience” as a result of a shortage of hormone replacement therapy, according to the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. 

4. #STONE: Donald Trump’s long-time ally Roger Stone was jailed for 40 months for impeding a congressional investigation. Stone, a veteran Republican operative and one of Trump’s oldest confidants, was convicted in November of lying to Congress. 

5. #WICKLOW: A burglary gang targeting people who have just arrived home from work is being investigated in north Wicklow following a large number of break-in attempts in recent weeks.

6. #STRIKE: Hundreds of SIPTU members employed by Section 39 organisations are taking strike action today in an effort to resolve a dispute over pay restoration. 

7. #GRACE MILLANE: A 28-year-old man has been jailed for at least 17 years for the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand.

8. #KOREA: Fifty-two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Korea, making it the worst-affected country outside China. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

