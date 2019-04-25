This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Thursday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 7:47 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #FIRST MEETING: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met face-to-face for the first time today.

2. #LYRA MCKEE: Crimestoppers in Northern Ireland are offering £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lyra McKee’s murder

3. #ELECTIONS: It’s less than a month until this year’s local and European elections take place and candidates have spoken to TheJournal.ie about the use of campaign posters

4. #RURAL CRIME: A new campaign has been launched to encourage property owners, farmers and businesses in rural Ireland to mark their property with their Eircodes. 

5. #ABORTION: A Westminster committee has found that the British government is responsible for addressing Northern Ireland’s contentious abortion laws. 

6. #EXECUTED: A white supremacist convicted of a notorious racist murder has been executed in the US state of Texas. 

7. #SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka has deployed thousands of troops overnight to help police search for suspects in Easter suicide bomb attacks.

8. #GARDAÍ: The Policing Authority has found that more than half of the commitments made by gardaí in the 2018 policing plan were not achieved, RTÉ has reported.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

