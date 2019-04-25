The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #FIRST MEETING: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met face-to-face for the first time today.

2. #LYRA MCKEE: Crimestoppers in Northern Ireland are offering £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lyra McKee’s murder.

3. #ELECTIONS: It’s less than a month until this year’s local and European elections take place and candidates have spoken to TheJournal.ie about the use of campaign posters.

4. #RURAL CRIME: A new campaign has been launched to encourage property owners, farmers and businesses in rural Ireland to mark their property with their Eircodes.

5. #ABORTION: A Westminster committee has found that the British government is responsible for addressing Northern Ireland’s contentious abortion laws.

6. #EXECUTED: A white supremacist convicted of a notorious racist murder has been executed in the US state of Texas.

7. #SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka has deployed thousands of troops overnight to help police search for suspects in Easter suicide bomb attacks.

8. #GARDAÍ: The Policing Authority has found that more than half of the commitments made by gardaí in the 2018 policing plan were not achieved, RTÉ has reported.

