Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 27 June, 2019
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 7:44 AM
Image: Shutterstock/stockphoto for you
Image: Shutterstock/stockphoto for you

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOT HOT HOT: A Status Yellow warm weather warning for parts of the west and south of Ireland is due to kick in later today.

2. #STABBING: A woman who died after a stabbing in Dublin city centre has been named locally as Skaidrite Valdgeima.

3. #AN POST: An Post has announced that its mail centre in Cork will be shut down with an expected 216 job losses.

4. #SEPTIC SWIM: TheJournal.ie‘s investigative platform Noteworthy has looked at weather enough as being done to keep Dublin Bay safe for swimmers this summer.

5. #CANNABIS: Health Minister Simon Harris said he had a “good” and “interesting” meeting with Bord na Móna recently about Ireland’s medicinal cannabis supply.

6. #HPV: A new study has found that HPV vaccination programmes have had a substantial impact in reducing HPV viral infections and precancerous cervical lesions.

7. #CYCLING: Dublin’s cycling infrastructure could see improvements over the coming years after the National Transport Authority issued a tender this week for a cycling office

8. #FLEADH CHEOIL: The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann festival in Co Louth is set to go ahead in six weeks’ time despite local speculation it may be cancelled.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

