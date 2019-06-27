The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOT HOT HOT: A Status Yellow warm weather warning for parts of the west and south of Ireland is due to kick in later today.

2. #STABBING: A woman who died after a stabbing in Dublin city centre has been named locally as Skaidrite Valdgeima.

3. #AN POST: An Post has announced that its mail centre in Cork will be shut down with an expected 216 job losses.

4. #SEPTIC SWIM: TheJournal.ie‘s investigative platform Noteworthy has looked at weather enough as being done to keep Dublin Bay safe for swimmers this summer.



5. #CANNABIS: Health Minister Simon Harris said he had a “good” and “interesting” meeting with Bord na Móna recently about Ireland’s medicinal cannabis supply.

6. #HPV: A new study has found that HPV vaccination programmes have had a substantial impact in reducing HPV viral infections and precancerous cervical lesions.

7. #CYCLING: Dublin’s cycling infrastructure could see improvements over the coming years after the National Transport Authority issued a tender this week for a cycling office.

8. #FLEADH CHEOIL: The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann festival in Co Louth is set to go ahead in six weeks’ time despite local speculation it may be cancelled.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.