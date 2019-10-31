This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 7:46 AM
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CULTURE: New documents show that Dublin City Council and real estate firm Kennedy struggled to appoint a fundraiser for the ambitious Parnell Square Cultural Quarter project. 

2. #BAGHDADI: The Pentagon has released video and photos of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

3. #PAKISTAN: At least 65 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a fire on a passenger train in central Pakistan. 

4. #BODYCAMS: Plans to introduce body-cameras for gardaí are “beyond concerning” and open to potential privacy rights breaches, the Irish Civil Council for Civil Liberties has warned. 

5. #ADDICTION: A judge has stated that he is blue in the face and frustrated by the total lack of resources for addiction clinics here.

6. #FOSTER: Foster carers are now being provided with insurance cover by the State after years of concern they had been left exposed to potential legal risks.  

7. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí have confirmed they have sent letters to offenders apologising for failing to progress their prosecutions.

8. #CALIFORNIA: A new wildfire in California is threatening thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

