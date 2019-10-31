The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CULTURE: New documents show that Dublin City Council and real estate firm Kennedy struggled to appoint a fundraiser for the ambitious Parnell Square Cultural Quarter project.

2. #BAGHDADI: The Pentagon has released video and photos of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

3. #PAKISTAN: At least 65 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a fire on a passenger train in central Pakistan.

4. #BODYCAMS: Plans to introduce body-cameras for gardaí are “beyond concerning” and open to potential privacy rights breaches, the Irish Civil Council for Civil Liberties has warned.

5. #ADDICTION: A judge has stated that he is blue in the face and frustrated by the total lack of resources for addiction clinics here.

6. #FOSTER: Foster carers are now being provided with insurance cover by the State after years of concern they had been left exposed to potential legal risks.

7. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí have confirmed they have sent letters to offenders apologising for failing to progress their prosecutions.

8. #CALIFORNIA: A new wildfire in California is threatening thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

