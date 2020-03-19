This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s a round up of the headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: 74 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night.

2. #CHINA: China has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province.

3. #PREGNANCY: Pregnant women who have Covid-19 should only attend a hospital if they are in need of urgent medical or obstetric care, the National Maternity Hospital has said.

4. #HOUSING: Robust measures are due to be announced by government to support renters during the coronavirus crisis.

5. #LEGISLATION: Only a limited number of TDs will be allowed to attend Leinster House today when the Dáil returns to pass emergency Covid-19 legislation.

6. #WEINSTEIN: Harvey Weinstein has been transferred to a state prison in New York as he begins to serve his sentence for rape and sexual assault.

7. #AN POST: An Post has asked households and businesses to include their letterbox, doorbell and exterior door handle in their “regular cleaning and disinfecting routine”.

8. #AUSTRALIA: A travel ban will be placed on all non-residents and non-citizens coming into Australia from 9pm on Friday, the country’s 7News has reported. 

