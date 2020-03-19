The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: 74 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night.

2. #CHINA: China has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province.

3. #PREGNANCY: Pregnant women who have Covid-19 should only attend a hospital if they are in need of urgent medical or obstetric care, the National Maternity Hospital has said.

4. #HOUSING: Robust measures are due to be announced by government to support renters during the coronavirus crisis.

5. #LEGISLATION: Only a limited number of TDs will be allowed to attend Leinster House today when the Dáil returns to pass emergency Covid-19 legislation.

6. #WEINSTEIN: Harvey Weinstein has been transferred to a state prison in New York as he begins to serve his sentence for rape and sexual assault.

7. #AN POST: An Post has asked households and businesses to include their letterbox, doorbell and exterior door handle in their “regular cleaning and disinfecting routine”.

8. #AUSTRALIA: A travel ban will be placed on all non-residents and non-citizens coming into Australia from 9pm on Friday, the country’s 7News has reported.