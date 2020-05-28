The 9 at 9: Thursday

Updated 7 minutes ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #ECONOMY: Austerity measures could worsen the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic if undertaken too soon, an ESRI research professor.
2. #TRAVEL: From today, people arriving into Ireland will be required to fill out a mandatory Passenger Locator Form detailing where they will be staying.
3. #CO-LIVING: Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said there are “no plans” to review co-living settings in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
4. #RYANAIR: Four in five Ryanair passengers in the UK who requested a refund after their flight was cancelled due to Covid-19 are still waiting for a pay-out, a survey has suggested.
5. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a dry and hot day across the country as temperatures are to reach as high as 26 degrees.
6. #MINNEAPOLIS: Demonstrators have taken to the streets in the US city of Minneapolis for the second night in a row following the killing of a black man by a police officer this week.
7. #COVID-19: Health officials yesterday confirmed a further 17 deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 73 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #DEATHS: The Covid-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 100,000 people – the highest of any country in the world – Johns Hopkins University has confirmed.
9. #HONG KONG: Three pro-democracy politicians have been ejected from Hong Kong’s legislative chamber this morning, disrupting the start of a second day of debate on a contentious bill that would criminalise insulting or abusing the Chinese national anthem.
COMMENTS (2)