Thursday 28 May, 2020
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 May 2020, 8:46 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Kurmyshov
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Kurmyshov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ECONOMY: Austerity measures could worsen the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic if undertaken too soon, an ESRI research professor.

2. #TRAVEL: From today, people arriving into Ireland will be required to fill out a mandatory Passenger Locator Form detailing where they will be staying.

3. #CO-LIVING: Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said there are “no plans” to review co-living settings in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. #RYANAIR: Four in five Ryanair passengers in the UK who requested a refund after their flight was cancelled due to Covid-19 are still waiting for a pay-out, a survey has suggested.

5. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a dry and hot day across the country as temperatures are to reach as high as 26 degrees.

6. #MINNEAPOLIS: Demonstrators have taken to the streets in the US city of Minneapolis for the second night in a row following the killing of a black man by a police officer this week.

7. #COVID-19: Health officials yesterday confirmed a further 17 deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 73 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

8. #DEATHS: The Covid-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 100,000 people – the highest of any country in the world – Johns Hopkins University has confirmed.

9. #HONG KONG: Three pro-democracy politicians have been ejected from Hong Kong’s legislative chamber this morning, disrupting the start of a second day of debate on a contentious bill that would criminalise insulting or abusing the Chinese national anthem.

