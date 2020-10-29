#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 7:45 AM
21 minutes ago 1,729 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5247908
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BALLINTEER: Investigations into the unexplained deaths of a mother and two children in Ballinteer, Dublin continue this morning. 

2. #ADOPTEES: An adoptee rights group has called on the government to immediately introduce free mental health supports for adoptees and survivors of mother and baby homes.

3. #TRUMP: The forthcoming election is a choice between a “Trump super-recovery and a Biden depression”, US President Donald Trump has claimed.

4. #TESCO: Tesco Ireland has announced it is to create 450 full-time jobs across the country – including 120 in Cork. 

5. #ZETA: At least one person has died after Hurricane Zeta struck the US Gulf Coast, with rain and winds destroying power lines and damaging buildings.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #HONG KONG: A teenage Hong democracy activist has been charged with secession.

7. #FLU: Doctors have seen  an increase in the number of families seeking out the flu vaccine for their children this year, but not as many as there needs to be to safeguard children against the flu this winter, the IMO has said.

8. #NPHET: The National Public Health Emergency Team is to hold its weekly meeting today to review the latest Covid-19 trends, RTÉ reports

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie