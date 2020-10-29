The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BALLINTEER: Investigations into the unexplained deaths of a mother and two children in Ballinteer, Dublin continue this morning.

2. #ADOPTEES: An adoptee rights group has called on the government to immediately introduce free mental health supports for adoptees and survivors of mother and baby homes.

3. #TRUMP: The forthcoming election is a choice between a “Trump super-recovery and a Biden depression”, US President Donald Trump has claimed.

4. #TESCO: Tesco Ireland has announced it is to create 450 full-time jobs across the country – including 120 in Cork.

5. #ZETA: At least one person has died after Hurricane Zeta struck the US Gulf Coast, with rain and winds destroying power lines and damaging buildings.

6. #HONG KONG: A teenage Hong democracy activist has been charged with secession.

7. #FLU: Doctors have seen an increase in the number of families seeking out the flu vaccine for their children this year, but not as many as there needs to be to safeguard children against the flu this winter, the IMO has said.

8. #NPHET: The National Public Health Emergency Team is to hold its weekly meeting today to review the latest Covid-19 trends, RTÉ reports.