LAST UPDATE | 55 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.
Modular homes for Ukrainians
1. In our main story this morning, Christina Finn reports that the first batch of modular homes to house Ukrainians will be ready at the end of May.
It is understood that around 800 Ukrainian refugees will be housed in the modular units from early June.
The Journal reported previously that only seven sites for modular homes to accommodate families fleeing the war in Ukraine have been found so far by the state, with no units yet completed.
Irish charity in Sudan
2. People in Sudan face starvation unless its warring factions allow aid organisations to safely resume their work, according to Irish charity Concern.
Its director for Sudan, A.K.M Musha, has told The Journal that though the aid charity has ceased operations in the country, its staff continue to work remotely in order to provide as much support to the country as it can.
Zelenskyy and Xi
3. China will send a delegation to Ukraine with the aim of finding a “political settlement” to the war there, while Ukraine has also appointed an ambassador to China.
It’s the outcome of a phone call between China President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the first call between the two leaders since the start of Russia’s invasion.
Trump rape case
4. A writer has told a US civil trial that an alleged sexual assault by Donald Trump three decades ago left her feeling “ashamed” and unable to have romantic relationships.
“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me,” E Jean Carroll said in Manhattan’s federal court, which is hearing a defamation and battery lawsuit against the former president, who continues to seek a return to the White House.
Tenant-in-situ scheme
5. More than 1,000 homes are being bought by local authorities as part of the tenant in situ scheme, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.
The scheme sees councils step in and purchase a privately rented property where a landlord is looking to sell.
Prince Andrew interview
6. Britain’s Prince Andrew sought permission from his mother Queen Elizabeth to be questioned about his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, TV presenter Emily Maitlis has claimed.
In a new two-part Channel 4 documentary, former BBC journalist Maitlis said the negative implications of her infamous interview with the prince “dawned” on the queen “before they dawned on him”.
Following the BBC broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the Duke of York stepped down from public life.
Fugees rapper convicted of political conspiracy
7. A member of 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees accused of involvement in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies, has been convicted after a trial that included testimony ranging from actor Leonardo DiCaprio to a former US attorney general.
Prakazrel “Pras” Michel was accused of funnelling money from a now-fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, then trying to squelch a Justice Department investigation and influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.
Premier League title decider
8. Manchester City took firm control of the Premier League title race as Kevin De Bruyne scored twice in a dominant 4-1 win over leaders Arsenal to close in on retaining their crown.
While Arsenal still hold a two-point lead at the top of the table, City have two games in hand, meaning Pep Guardiola’s men can afford to lose one of their remaining seven matches and still claim a fifth title in six seasons.
