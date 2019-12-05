This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 7:55 AM
21 minutes ago 777 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4919139
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SCHOOLS: The Department of Education has issued out to tender contracts worth an estimated €700 million for the design and building of schools across the country. 

2. HOMELESSNESS: There has been a 26% increase in the number of people turning to Simon Communities of Ireland services for support over the last 12 months, according to a new report from the charity. 

3. #DRUGS: Only one person convicted of possession of drugs with a value of more than €13,000 received a prison sentence of more than 10 years. Under current laws, anyone caught with over €13k of drugs is subject to stricter punishments under Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

4. #FRANCE: Multiple flights to and from Ireland that were scheduled for today have been cancelled as one of France’s biggest nationwide strikes in years takes place, causing widespread traffic disruption. 

5. #HOUSING: There has been a rise in the cohort of first-time buyers moving to the Dublin commuter belt, as average house prices continue to rise across the country. 

6. #PEARL HARBOUR: A US sailor has fatally shot two people and injured a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before taking his own life.

7. #IMPEACHMENT: The House Judiciary Committee has heard that Trump’s actions over Ukraine are enough to constitute grounds for impeachment. 

8. #WATERFORD: Eight men have been discovered hiding on a cargo vessel travelling from France to Ireland. The men are in a good medical condition and Garda Immigration Officers are dealing with them. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below. 

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie