The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #COVID-19: The worldwide death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has passed one million.
2. #PUBS: Around 70 cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks have been linked to pubs and restaurants in Cork, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said this evening.
3. #HSE: The HSE boss Paul Reid will tell the Special Covid-19 Response Committee that Ireland is meeting testing demands.
4. #BREXIT: The final scheduled round of post-Brexit trade talks begin today, with negotiators from the British and EU sides meeting in Brussels to try to hammer out the final details of a plan to get the bare bones of a trade deal agreed before the end of next month.
5. #COLLEGES: It will be compulsory for third-level institutions to provide an annual breakdown of the ethnic diversity among Irish academia from December this year, the Higher Education Authority has said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #TESTING: A rapid Covid-19 test that shows on-the-spot results in 15 to 30 minutes is to be rolled out worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced yesterday.
7. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí investigating the illegal sale of fireworks have targeted people who are using social media sites to sell off the goods.
8. #DONEGAL: A Donegal public health specialist has said Covid-19 outbreaks in the county that led to the implementation of additional restrictions were in all age groups and linked to a variety of social events at which people failed to adhere to the health guidance.
COMMENTS