The 8 at 8: Wednesday

1. #BLUE LIGHTS: Irish Coast Guard staff and volunteers have been told they are no longer permitted to use blue lights and sirens on vehicles while driving.

2. #NO-CONFIDENCE: Minister for Health Simon Harris will today face a no-confidence motion in the Dáil.

3. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: The majority of Irish people think the government should re-tender the contract for construction of the National Children’s Hospital.

4. #RTÉ: RTÉ could enjoy an advertising boost if UK-based channels are blocked from access to the Irish market in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

5. #JOBPATH: Only 11,334 people out of 206,000 who have taken part in JobPath sustained employment for over 12 months.

6. #HPV: The rapid scale-up of the HPV vaccine could virtually eliminate cervical cancer in a handful of rich countries within three decades, according to researchers.

7. #MASS GRAVE: An excavation has begun at a second mother and baby home to determine the real number of remains which lie in its “Angels Plot”, the Irish Daily Mail has reported.

8. #AUDIOLOGY: Almost 60 families in west Ireland have received apologies in recent weeks over failings in audiology services provided to their children, RTÉ has reported.

