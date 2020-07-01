The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #TO THE SKIES: Ryanair and Aer Lingus are both ramping up flight services this month and a trumpeting new Covid-19 safety measures.

2. #FUNERAL: The PSNI has said that it is reviewing footage taken at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey in Belfast yesterday and consider any suspected breaches of coronavirus legislation.

3. #PHONE PALS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday evening for the first time since Martin became Taoiseach.

4. #CAO: Second-level students will have their final chance to change or alter their college course choices today before the CAO change-of-mind option closes.

5. #LOCAL LOCKDOWN: Leicester has gone into a local lockdown after it had one in ten of all confirmed cases of Covid-19 in England in the past week.

6. #HONG KONG: A man found in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be arrested under Beijing’s new national security law for the city.

7. #DIXIE DOWN: The governor of the southern US state of Mississippi has signed a bill removing the Confederate battle standard from the state flag.

8. #FISHY: Irish fishermen have said that the UK’s current Brexit position could spell ‘unmitigated disaster’ for their livelihoods.