This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 8:15 AM
39 minutes ago 1,994 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5138011
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #TO THE SKIES: Ryanair and Aer Lingus are both ramping up flight services this month and a trumpeting new Covid-19 safety measures.

2. #FUNERAL: The PSNI has said that it is reviewing footage taken at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey in Belfast yesterday and consider any suspected breaches of coronavirus legislation.

3. #PHONE PALS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday evening for the first time since Martin became Taoiseach. 

4. #CAO: Second-level students will have their final chance to change or alter their college course choices today before the CAO change-of-mind option closes. 

5. #LOCAL LOCKDOWN: Leicester has gone into a local lockdown after it had one in ten of all confirmed cases of Covid-19 in England in the past week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #HONG KONG: A man found in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be arrested under Beijing’s new national security law for the city.

7. #DIXIE DOWN: The governor of the southern US state of Mississippi has signed a bill removing the Confederate battle standard from the state flag.

8. #FISHY: Irish fishermen have said that the UK’s current Brexit position could spell ‘unmitigated disaster’ for their livelihoods.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie