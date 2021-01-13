#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s happening this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 7:45 AM
28 minutes ago 1,231 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5323486
Image: Shutterstock/Ivana Lalicki
Image: Shutterstock/Ivana Lalicki

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MOTHER AND BABY: A State apology, redress and access to their birth information should be given to survivors of mother and baby homes, the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation has recommended.

2. #ADOPTION: The Mother and Baby Homes report found some children were dismissed as ‘unfit for adoption’ due to their race or because of a disability by religious orders who ran the institutions.

3. #APOLOGY: The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has “unreservedly” apologised to the survivors of mother and baby homes.

4. #WHITE HOUSE: US Vice President Mike Pence has ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

5. #YOUTUBE: YouTube is suspending US President Donald Trump’s account for “a minimum of seven days” due to concerns about “the ongoing potential for violence”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #EXECUTION: The US has carried out the first federal execution of a woman in almost seven decades, the US Justice Department said.

7. #CO-LIVING: Dublin City Council has granted planning permission for a new development atop Jervis Shopping Centre which will see the creation of over 120 co-living spaces.

8. #BREXIT: Supermarket bosses have told the UK government that urgent intervention is needed to prevent more disruption to Northern Ireland’s food supplies.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie