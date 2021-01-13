The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #MOTHER AND BABY: A State apology, redress and access to their birth information should be given to survivors of mother and baby homes, the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation has recommended.
2. #ADOPTION: The Mother and Baby Homes report found some children were dismissed as ‘unfit for adoption’ due to their race or because of a disability by religious orders who ran the institutions.
3. #APOLOGY: The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has “unreservedly” apologised to the survivors of mother and baby homes.
4. #WHITE HOUSE: US Vice President Mike Pence has ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.
5. #YOUTUBE: YouTube is suspending US President Donald Trump’s account for “a minimum of seven days” due to concerns about “the ongoing potential for violence”.
6. #EXECUTION: The US has carried out the first federal execution of a woman in almost seven decades, the US Justice Department said.
7. #CO-LIVING: Dublin City Council has granted planning permission for a new development atop Jervis Shopping Centre which will see the creation of over 120 co-living spaces.
8. #BREXIT: Supermarket bosses have told the UK government that urgent intervention is needed to prevent more disruption to Northern Ireland’s food supplies.
