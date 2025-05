GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. Garda Kevin Flatley

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has called for a “real reset” on Ireland’s approach to road safety following the death of Garda Kevin Flatley yesterday afternoon.

Garda Flatley, who was 49-years-old, had been on duty when he was struck down by a motorcycle at a checkpoint in north county Dublin.

2. Buncrana tragedy

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to the two teenage boys who tragically died after drowning off the coast of Buncrana at the weekend.

Matt Sibanda, 18, and Emmanuel Familola, 16, are understood to have been playing football on Saturday when they went into the sea to retrieve a ball.

3. Hamas to release American hostage

Hamas has agreed to release Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage held in Gaza, US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has confirmed.

Witkoff said late on Sunday the release was a goodwill gesture towards Trump after Hamas had said he would be released as part of efforts to establish a ceasefire, reopen crossings into the Israeli-blockaded territory and resume the delivery of aid.

4. Ceasefire talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would be willing to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week “personally”.

It comes after US President Donald Trump said direct talks were needed to determine whether peace was possible.

5. Air Force One

Donald Trump is reportedly set to accept a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East this coming week.

Trump intends to convert the Qatari aircraft into a plane he can fly on as president, with the Air Force planning to add secure communications and other classified elements to it.

6. Hospital fire

Nine teenage psychiatric inpatients in a Dublin hospital have not yet been able to make a full return after an electrical fire at the premises, with some having their care downgraded to over-the-phone support from home.

It is the second fire in the adolescent inpatient unit at the St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview in five years. Staff are now concerned that the infrastructure of the building itself, which is almost 130 years old, is unfit for purpose

7. Kashmir

A ceasefire to end the conflict between India and Pakistan was shaken by overnight fighting in the disputed Kashmir region into Sunday.

People on both sides of the line of control, which divides the territory, reported heavy exchanges of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops, though the fighting subsided by Sunday morning.

8. The Murder Capital

Dublin band The Murder Capital has said that it has had two shows in Germany cancelled over the presence of a Palestinian flag on stage, and their refusal to perform without it.

The band’s shows in Berlin and Cologne ultimately were cancelled, and they performed in a park in Cologne in the evening instead.

9. The outlook

We’re another week of warm weather — but it’s kicking off with bouts of rain tonight and tomorrow.

Later in the week, Thursday and Friday should be dry days with long spells of sunshine, Met Éireann says, with highs again reaching the low 20s, followed by a warm and dry weekend.