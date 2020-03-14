The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SPECIAL MEETING: The North-South Ministerial Council will meet in Co Armagh this morning to discuss island-wide efforts to curtail the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland.

2. #EMERGENCY LAWS: The UK plans to ban mass gatherings under new laws from next week as part of more extreme measures in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

3. #NO GO: The United States has temporarily suspended the J1 summer visa programme, following a decision to declare Covid-19 a national emergency there last night.

4. #TRAVEL ADVICE: The Irish government is advising citizens to exercise a “high degree of caution” before deciding to travel to other EU countries as part of an update to its advice last night.

5. #RENT CONTROLS: Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has asked landlords to show “forbearance” in dealing with any tenants struggling to pay rent as a result of Covid-19.

6. #RESCUE 116: The Irish Coast Guard has paid tribute to the four men and women killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Mayo in March 2017 on the fourth anniversary of their deaths.

7. #BYE BILL: Microsoft has announced that the company’s co-founder Bill Gates has left its board of directors so he can devote more time to philanthropy.

8. #CAMPAIGN: Calls have been made for the government to open the country’s only respite centre for people with Multiple Sclerosis for an extra 10 weeks a year.

9. #WEATHER: It will be dry in most parts of the country this morning, but more persistent rain will develop in the west and southwest before extending to all areas this afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees.