Gaza truce talks to continue

1. Gaza ceasefire negotiations are to continue today in Qatar, for a second day, as more pressure mounts on parties to reach an agreement after the death toll in the Palestinian enclave reached a new, harrowing high.

According to the health ministry in Gaza yesterday, 40,005 people have now been killed in the conflict which began as a retaliatory offensive by Israel to the 7 October attack. Global leaders, including the UN, have deplored the “grim milestone”.

Man dies of asthma attack following ambulance delay

2. In this morning’s lead story, Patricia Devlin of Noteworthy reveals that a man in Co Tipperary died of an asthma attack after there was a delay in the ambulance arriving.

Ian McCarthy, a father of three, could’ve survived if the ambulance has showed up sooner, his father Karl believes. The Roscrea man lived five minutes away from an ambulance hub. Read the full story here.

Five charged over Matthew Perry’s death

3. US investigators charged five people in connection with the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Among them are two medical doctors, Perry’s live-in assistant, a dealer nicknamed “Ketamine Queen” and a broker. It was known that Perry struggled with addiction, and the defendants “took advantage” of him.

Mpox emergency – everything you need to know

4. The World Health Organisation this week declared that an mpox surge in Africa is a global public health emergency, sounding its highest possible alarm over the worsening situation.

Mpox has swept through the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the virus – formerly known as monkeypox – was first discovered in humans in 1970, and spread to other countries. Read everything you need to know about the outbreak here.

Australian breakdancer speaks out on ‘devastating hate’

5. The Australian breakdancer who went viral for her performance at the Olympics in Paris has described the “hate” that has followed as “devastating”.

Rachael Gunn, also known as Raygun, drew mockery and criticism on social media after her performance in the round robin stage of the B-girls breaking event, losing all three of her bouts.

Solid place in Europe for the Hoops

6. A brilliant long-distance Graham Burke extra-time strike ensured Shamrock Rovers beat Celje 3-1 in yesterday’s Europa League third qualifying round second leg encounter.

The thrilling 3-2 aggregate victory means the reigning Irish champions advance to the competition’s next round. Read the full, free match report now.

Electric Picnic gets underway today

7. Thousands are arriving in Co Laois for Electric Picnic today as the music and arts festival kicks off for the weekend.

Some 75,000 revellers will make their way to Stradbally which will continue until Sunday night. Gardaí and festival organisers are advising to allow additional time for any journeys made in the area until Monday.

‘Ukraine’s attack on Russia shows that Putin is not invincible’

8. Donnacha Ó Beacháin, Professor of Politics at Dublin City University, this morning writes in our Voices section that though it is risky, Ukraine’s attack inside Russia’s borders shows that Putin is not invincible.

The professor goes through Ukraine’s options, Russia’s response and what this means for the war that has ranged in Eastern Europe for nearly three years.