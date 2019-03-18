The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COOKSTOWN: Three teenagers have died after reports of a crush at a St Patrick’s Day party in a hotel in Tyrone.

2. #EMERGENCY ACCOMMODATION: Asylum seekers failed to receive initial medical screenings from the HSE before being moved to direct provision centres and emergency accommodation last December.

3. #CARLINGFORD: Two men have died after a single car crash in Louth in the early hours this morning.

4. #NEW ZEALAND: A teenager has appeared in court in New Zealand charged with distributing the livestream video of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

5. #TERROR RESPONSE: A security threat assessment centre led by military and police to prevent and respond to a terror attack in Ireland will be set up by the end of this year.

6. #HOUSING CRISIS: New figures have shown that 144 families had been living in temporary emergency accommodation for over two years as of the end of 2018.

7. #ON TOP: Rory McIlroy secured the Players Championship last night following a brilliant final round in Florida.

8. #HOOKED ON HOOKAH: The Irish Heart Foundation has “strongly” advised against the use of hookah pipes due to carbon monoxide levels.

9. #PET PASSPORTS: The government is set to award a contract worth €80,000 for the provision of pet passports post-Brexit.

