The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #BROADBAND PLAN: There have been calls for clarity from the government on how much the private investor will pay for the National Broadband Plan, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the proposals as a “leap of faith” that will be worth it.

2. #SHARED LIVING: Plans for a “co-living” building in Dun Laoghaire has sparked calls to rewrite apartment guidelines.

3. #MUELLER REPORT: Donald Trump Jr has been subpoenaed to testify before a Senate panel as part of the ongoing fallout into the Mueller Russia probe.

4. #INDEPENDENT REPORT: A new review in Northern Ireland by retired judge John Gillen has recommended restricting the public’s access to rape trials and more stringent controls on social media.

5. #REBUILDING IRELAND: Roscommon County Council has taken out a €1.5 million loan to fund a first-time buyer scheme.

6. #RETIREMENT: Senior gardaí have said a proposal for a targeted severance package is “unsettling”.

7. #CORK CIRCUIT COURT: A man in his 40s has pleaded guilty to attempting to poison his co-worker.

8. #COMEBACK KINGS: Tottenham Hotspur will face Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final after a remarkable comeback last night from 3-0 down on aggregate against Dutch giants Ajax.

9. #SANTRY: Gardaí are investigating after a cyclist robbed a cash-in-transit driver in Dublin.



On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.