GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Printing firearms

1. Gardaí are fearful that gangs have made connections with a gun supplier who’s providing criminals with lethal ‘throw away’ 3D-printed plastic guns.

At least five of the guns have been seized in recent days but it’s not year clear whether they’re being produced abroad or being manufactured in Ireland.

Short-term lets

2. A ban on short-term lets under 90 days is being considered by the EU in its response to the housing crisis.

The European Commission is understood to be taking a cautious approach to making any changes to short term let regulations due to the EU’s lucrative tourism sector.

Pride

3. Pride events are taking place across the country, with Dublin’s Pride Parade the largest event taking place and some road closures in place in the capital to facilitate the celebrations.

Ballymena in Co. Antrim, where there was rioting earlier this month, is to hold its first ever Pride Parade this weekend.

Gaza

4. US President Donald Trump voiced optimism yesterday about a new ceasefire in Gaza, saying an agreement involving Israel and Hamas could come as early as next week.

Advertisement

Tributes to ‘outstanding’ teenager

5. Tributes have been paid to an “outstanding” teenager who died tragically in a horse-riding accident in Killarney, Co Kerry on Thursday.

The girl been named locally as Isabelle O’Callaghan (17) from Rockfield, Tralee Road, Killarney in Kerry.

Iran

6. Iran has begun a state funeral service for around 60 people, including its military commanders, killed in its war with Israel.

Images showed coffins draped in Iranian flags and bearing portraits of the deceased commanders in uniform near Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran, where the march began.

Future of media

7. The decision to cancel RTÉ’s Upfront with Katie Hannon has been met with genuine shock with those who’ve worked on the show for the past number of years.

With a number of other cutbacks in evening news programmes in recent years, it’s led to questions about the future of these kind of formats.

Glasto

8. CMAT was the main Irish act at day one of the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, with her main stage set getting rave reviews.

There are 33 acts from Ireland playing in total, with today’s set by Kneecap at 4pm perhaps the most talked-about performance of the festival after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said they shouldn’t be performing.

Humpback Highway

9. Sydney commuters in Australia watched from an idling ferry boat as humpback whales the size of buses surfaced nearby, halting the vessel’s passage across the harbour.

During peak traffic periods the bustling coastal city of 5.5 million people becomes one of the world’s few urban centres where you might see a breaching whale on your morning walk, while buying a coffee, or waiting at a bus stop.