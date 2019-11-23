The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRISON: A man in his 30s has died at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin after an incident involving another prisoner.

2. #HEALTH: Doctors have expressed concern that plans to introduce criminal sanctions in new legislation on open disclosure to patients will “generate fear” among the medical community.

3. #MEATH: Four houses and a number of vehicles in Co Meath have been damaged following a fire, which gardaí believe may have been started deliberately, RTÉ News reports.

4. #IRISH WATER: Irish Water was concerned about the reputational risks it faced when it issued the first boil water notice last month, including how its website crashed almost as soon as the notice was announced, FOI documents reveal.

5. #CUISLE: A public rally today will be held in Roscommon town today as part of a campaign aiming to reverse the decision by the Irish Wheelchair Association to close its accessible holiday centre at Cuisle Donamon.

6. #UK ELECTION: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was challenged over “racist rhetoric” and trustworthiness during a televised questioning of UK political party leaders.

7. #ABORTION: The long-awaited new National Maternity Hospital looks set to face further delay as the Vatican stalls on whether to allow it go ahead on a proposed site in the St Vincent’s campus because it is due to provide abortion and IVF services, the Irish Independent reports.

8. #FOOTBALL: Sort Minister Shane Ross has encouraged the football associations in Ireland and Northern Ireland to come together to work on the possible creation of an All-Ireland soccer league.

9. #IMPEACHEMT: US President Donald Trump has called the impeachment inquiry “total nonsense” and criticised US diplomats who gave evidence to Congress.

