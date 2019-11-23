This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 8:48 AM
12 minutes ago 644 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4903366
Image: Shutterstock/Dima Sobko
Image: Shutterstock/Dima Sobko

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRISON: A man in his 30s has died at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin after an incident involving another prisoner.

2. #HEALTH: Doctors have expressed concern that plans to introduce criminal sanctions in new legislation on open disclosure to patients will “generate fear” among the medical community.

3. #MEATH: Four houses and a number of vehicles in Co Meath have been damaged following a fire, which gardaí believe may have been started deliberately, RTÉ News reports.

4. #IRISH WATER: Irish Water was concerned about the reputational risks it faced when it issued the first boil water notice last month, including how its website crashed almost as soon as the notice was announced, FOI documents reveal.

5. #CUISLE: A public rally today will be held in Roscommon town today as part of a campaign aiming to reverse the decision by the Irish Wheelchair Association to close its accessible holiday centre at Cuisle Donamon.

6. #UK ELECTION: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was challenged over “racist rhetoric” and trustworthiness during a televised questioning of UK political party leaders.

7. #ABORTION: The long-awaited new National Maternity Hospital looks set to face further delay as the Vatican stalls on whether to allow it go ahead on a proposed site in the St Vincent’s campus because it is due to provide abortion and IVF services, the Irish Independent reports.

8. #FOOTBALL: Sort Minister Shane Ross has encouraged the football associations in Ireland and Northern Ireland to come together to work on the possible creation of an All-Ireland soccer league.

9. #IMPEACHEMT: US President Donald Trump has called the impeachment inquiry “total nonsense” and criticised US diplomats who gave evidence to Congress.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

