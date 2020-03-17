The 9 at 9: St Patrick's Day

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRISIS: The government says that up to 100,000 may lose their jobs and that the crisis may go on “for months, not weeks”.

2. #CONFIRMED CASES: There are now 223 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, and this is expected to rise sharply in the coming weeks.

3. #ACTION PLAN: A massive recruitment drive across the health service is set to be launched today.

4. #TAKING ACTION: A lot of the talk from health authorities now is about “flattening the curve”. Here’s what it is and how you can make a difference.

5. #SHOPPING: Lidl and Tesco are among retailers who are implementing priority shopping for elderly people and home carers.

6. #STOP: Smokers are being urged to quit the habit as they are at greater risk from Covid-19.

7. #SOCIAL DISTANCING: There have been calls to let common sense prevail as annual St Patrick’s Day partying by students in Belfast raises Covid-19 concerns.

8. #CARRIGTWOHILL: A pedestrian in his 30s was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Cork in the early hours this morning.

9. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: Despite the cancelled parades, the “global greening” of world landmarks is set to go ahead across continents today for St Patrick’s Day.