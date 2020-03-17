This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: St Patrick's Day

Here’s what making the headlines this morning on a St Patrick’s Day like no other.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRISIS: The government says that up to 100,000 may lose their jobs and that the crisis may go on “for months, not weeks”. 

2. #CONFIRMED CASES: There are now 223 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, and this is expected to rise sharply in the coming weeks.

3. #ACTION PLAN: A massive recruitment drive across the health service is set to be launched today.

4. #TAKING ACTION: A lot of the talk from health authorities now is about “flattening the curve”. Here’s what it is and how you can make a difference.

5. #SHOPPING: Lidl and Tesco are among retailers who are implementing priority shopping for elderly people and home carers.

6. #STOP: Smokers are being urged to quit the habit as they are at greater risk from Covid-19.

7. #SOCIAL DISTANCING: There have been calls to let common sense prevail as annual St Patrick’s Day partying by students in Belfast raises Covid-19 concerns.

8. #CARRIGTWOHILL: A pedestrian in his 30s was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Cork in the early hours this morning.

9. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: Despite the cancelled parades, the “global greening” of world landmarks is set to go ahead across continents today for St Patrick’s Day.

