Dublin: 10°C Monday 2 May 2022
The 9 at 9: Monday

Ukraine evacuations, Northern Ireland election debate and concerns about cosmetic fillers.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 2 May 2022, 8:55 AM
GOOD MORNING. 

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. Humanitarian aid

Following the successful evacuation of around 100 people from the besieged Azovstal steel complex in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, authorities are planning further evacuations today

One Russian news report put the number of civilians still in the plant at more than 500.

2. Stormont election 

Northern Ireland’s political leaders last night clashed over the potential for a border poll, post-Brexit trading arrangements and the cost-of-living crisis during a televised pre-election debate.

During the debate, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said Sinn Fein had been trying to hide the fact that “their number one priority is to push for a border poll”.

3. Cosmetic fillers

In our lead story this morning, Lauren Boland reports on concerns about the lack of regulation over who can administer popular cosmetic treatments. 

Experts are concerned that the absence of rules governing who can legally offer services opens patients up to injurious side-effects that can occur if something goes wrong, which can range from pain and swelling to infections and problems with vision or breathing.

4. Housing crisis

A growing number of English-language students are being forced to sleep on the streets, in cars or on friends’ couches as they cannot find accommodation when they arrive in Ireland, The Irish Examiner reports

Some are choosing to return home without completing their courses or transferring to other countries. 

5. Frontline worker complaints

An unpublished HSE report found some healthcare workers during the first wave of Covid-19 were told they did not need protective equipment or testing because they were “young and healthy”. The report also found that just one in five facilities appeared to have IPC (Infection Prevention and Control) training before the end of February 2020.

The details of the report are included in Pandemonium, a new book on Covid-19 in Ireland, written by journalists Jack Horgan-Jones and Hugh O’Connell.

6. Cost-of-living

Households will still end up paying more to the government for their energy use this year, despite the cut in VAT that came into effect yesterday, Independent.ie’s Charlie Weston reports. 

While a temporary VAT reduction is in place on electricity and gas, the carbon tax on gas, home-heading oil and other solid fuels is set to rise, adding another €19 to the cost of home-heading oil for each 900-litre fill. 

7. Animal welfare

Remember the Covid duckling craze? The DSPCA has said it is still caring for 15 ducks that were surrendered during the height of the lockdown last year. The ducklings were being sold for as little as €5 each and were used in social media content, primarily on TikTok. 

The charity has pleaded with the public not to be taken in by “the inevitable next trend”.

8. Crackdown on drugs

Two men appeared in court yesterday charged in connection with a suspected €2 million cannabis seizure in Co Louth.

9. Celebration

Muslims around the world are observing the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, typically marked with communal prayers and celebratory gatherings around festive meals.

Against a backdrop of a surge in global food prices, PA reports many Muslims are still determined to enjoy the holiday and the easing of coronavirus restrictions in their countries. But for others, the festivities marking the end of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting, are marred by conflict and economic hardship.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

