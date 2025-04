GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Tourism uncertainty

1. Tourism chiefs want to see a revamp of Ireland’s tourism strategy amid concerns that the country relies too much on American tourists at a time when they may not be able to afford foreign trips.

The Irish Tourist Industry Confederation said that geopolitical uncertainty could jeopardise US tourists coming to Ireland, where their total spend makes up 35% of the money taken in by Irish tourism each year.

Radio collapse rethink

2. Ireland requires a significant overhaul of its emergency infrastructure after the collapse of the garda radio system, stations left without power, and response vehicles stranded during Storm Éowyn, a sergeant has warned.

Detective Sergeant Rose McGirl, based in the Cavan/Monaghan Division, said that failings across the garda organisation left it unable to respond properly during recent winter storms.

Deadly Yemen strikes

3. The US military has said it destroyed a key Yemeni fuel port overnight in strikes on the country’s Houthi rebels.

Local health authorities said at least 38 people died in the attacks and as many as 102 were wounded, making it one of the deadliest of the month-long air campaign.

Mineral deal moves forward

4. Ukraine and the United States have signed a “memorandum of intent” to move forward with a fraught deal for US access to Kyiv’s natural resources and critical minerals.

The deal gives the US preferential access to key Ukrainian resources and royalty rights on profits.

Recycling plant fire in Meath

5. Fire services battled a large fire at a recycling plant in Meath overnight, RTÉ News reports.

The fire has now been brought under control, although the plant’s operators are working to dampen down the debris.

Bookshops weigh impact of Amazon

6. A month has passed since Amazon launched its dedicated Irish website, a move met with concern by some small retailers over the potential impact on them.

The Journal spoke to Irish booksellers to hear how their businesses have been impacted so far.

Historic sites recognised

7. Two historic locations have been added to Ireland’s tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Properties.

It’s the first step for Birr Castle in Offaly and Dunsink Observatory in west Dublin towards making the exclusive list.

New whistleblower claims

8. The HSE is investigating new whistleblower allegations at Vision Ireland, the Irish Independent reports.

This is separate from an existing investigation by the charities regulator.

Rain, rain, go away

9. Those showers are set to persist throughout the day, with a Status Yellow rain warning in place for several counties.

It’s set to slowly clear tomorrow, but it will still remain a cloudy day. Take care on the roads in those wet conditions.