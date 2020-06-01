This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 June, 2020
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 1 Jun 2020, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEATHS: Health officials last night confirmed that a further two people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

2. #HEALTHCARE: Healthcare workers are treated as being immune from Covid-19 for three months after first contracting the virus, according to the HSE.

3. #PROTESTS: US President Donald Trump was rushed to a White House bunker yesterday as hundreds of people protesting the death of George Floyd gathered outside the executive mansion.

4. #TOILETS: Dublin City Council is investigating a number of options to provide the public with access to toilets in Dublin ahead of Phase 2 of easing Covid-19 restrictions on Friday. 

5. #CSO: The Central Statistics Office is asking people to be open to “telling Ireland’s story” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The concerns of businesses in Northern Ireland were not sufficiently addressed in the UK’s protocol plan for trade within the island of Ireland and the UK after the Brexit transition period, the EU committee in the British House of Lords has said.

7. #SPACEX: The astronauts from the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule have now entered the International Space Station (ISS) to become members of the Expedition 63 crew.

8. #PRINCE: A Belgian prince who contracted coronavirus after attending a party during lockdown in Spain has apologised and “will accept the consequences”, the BBC has reported.

9. #SCHOOL: Some pupils are returning to primary schools in England today, but many will remain at home, the BBC has reported.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

