The 9 at 9: Monday

1. #COVID: The HSE has said it isn’t adopting hard-hitting, emotive messages for its Covid-19 advertisements as it may result in “defensive avoidance”.
2. #ISOLATION: Boris Johnson has gone into coronavirus self-isolation just as he tried to relaunch his premiership after several days of Downing Street infighting.
3. #SICK PAY: Introducing statutory sick pay in Ireland will not place an undue cost burden on employers, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has insisted.
4. #LEAVING CERT: This year’s postponed Leaving Certificate examinations get underway later today, with just 2,569 students set to sit the exams.
5. #MANCHESTER: A new Irish consulate covering the north of England is to be opened in Manchester.
6. #SPACEX: SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on the first fully fledged taxi flight for Nasa by a private company.
7. #BREXIT: Talks on a future trading relationship between the UK and EU post-Brexit continue this week as the clock continues to tick until the end of the transition period.
8. #PERU: Peru’s president Manuel Merino has resigned, just five days after taking office.
9. #PARIS: The trial of a man accused of a foiled terror attack on a Paris train that inspired a Hollywood film begins today in France.
