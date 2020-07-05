This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 5 July, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #OPENING: Criticism has been levelled at the new government over the delay in publishing the roadmap for restoring non-Covid healthcare.

2. #DUBLIN: Dublin City Council has requested additional information from applicants hoping to build a co-living development atop Jervis Street Shopping Centre, with one issue cited by the council being “concerns in relation to the overall residential quality” of the co-living units. 

3. #TRUMP: President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.

4. #MISSING: Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a 23-month-old girl, who has been missing since Friday. 

5. #CORONAVIRUS: One more person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed.

6. #HOMELESS: Front-line workers across the country are worried about the potential for a ‘second wave’ of homelessness. 

7. #BUSINESS: Ireland is in the midst of a “deep downturn”, according to the Central Bank, and for many businesses, the future looks entirely bleak.

8. #WESTERN WAY: Kanye West says he’s running for president. 

9. #CATALONIA: The Spanish region locked down an area with around 200,000 residents following a surge in cases of the new coronavirus

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

