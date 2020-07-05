The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.
1. #OPENING: Criticism has been levelled at the new government over the delay in publishing the roadmap for restoring non-Covid healthcare.
2. #DUBLIN: Dublin City Council has requested additional information from applicants hoping to build a co-living development atop Jervis Street Shopping Centre, with one issue cited by the council being “concerns in relation to the overall residential quality” of the co-living units.
3. #TRUMP: President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.
4. #MISSING: Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a 23-month-old girl, who has been missing since Friday.
5. #CORONAVIRUS: One more person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed.
6. #HOMELESS: Front-line workers across the country are worried about the potential for a ‘second wave’ of homelessness.
7. #BUSINESS: Ireland is in the midst of a “deep downturn”, according to the Central Bank, and for many businesses, the future looks entirely bleak.
8. #WESTERN WAY: Kanye West says he’s running for president.
9. #CATALONIA: The Spanish region locked down an area with around 200,000 residents following a surge in cases of the new coronavirus
