The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RIP: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died aged 43.

2. #LOCKDOWNS: Here’s everything you need to know about current Covid restrictions in Ireland.

3. #GUIDANCE: Questions have been raised about when new 120 guidance counsellors, announced by the government as part of a package of Covid-19 supports, will actually start in schools.

4. #LEBANON: Concern Worldwide’s Tania Khalil was in Beirut when a massive chemical explosion ripped through the heart of the Lebanese capital earlier this month.

5. #NAVALNY: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s symptoms are improving after his suspected poisoning, the German doctors treating him have said. [Sky News]

6. #REFUGEES:Banksy-funded boat nears ‘state of emergency’ as it shelters 200 people. [The Guardian]

7. #PUBS: We want to know if you support reopening all pubs.

8. #DIFFERENT TIMES: Irish rugby player JJ Hanrahan speaks with The42.ie about how he is focussed on his own game as injuries make the Kerry man Munster’s number 10 for the foreseeable future.

9.#SHOOTING: Police in the US removed handcuffs attaching Jacob Blake, who was paralysed after US police shot him repeatedly in the back, to his hospital bed.