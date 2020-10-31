#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 5,925 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5250510
Image: Shutterstock/ANTON PLIUSHCHENKO
Image: Shutterstock/ANTON PLIUSHCHENKO

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM: People are being advised to exercise caution as a Status Orange wind warning is in place for numerous counties as a result of Storm Aiden. 

2. #COVID: The government spent almost €700,000 on digital and social media ad campaigns related to Covid-19 during the first nine months of the year, new figures show.

3. #ENGLAND: Boris Johnson is considering imposing stringent new national lockdown restrictions within days.

4. #LEVEL 3: Data has shown that Level 3 measures appear to stabilise but not reduce the level of transmission of the coronavirus, according to Professor Philip Nolan.

5. #DRUGS: A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €269,000 worth of drugs and €16,400 in cash during a search of a house in Dublin.

6. #FIRE: Dublin Fire Brigade has brought a large industrial fire, on Church Lane in Santry, under control. 

7. #EARTHQUAKE: At least 27 people have died following an earthquake in the Aegean Sea, The Guardian has reported. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #ESSEX: Three men have been rescued by firefighters after they got stuck in a tumble dryer in Essex, Sky News has reported. 

9. #US: The US has set a new all-time high for Covid-19 cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period, RTÉ has reported. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie