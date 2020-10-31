The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #STORM: People are being advised to exercise caution as a Status Orange wind warning is in place for numerous counties as a result of Storm Aiden.
2. #COVID: The government spent almost €700,000 on digital and social media ad campaigns related to Covid-19 during the first nine months of the year, new figures show.
3. #ENGLAND: Boris Johnson is considering imposing stringent new national lockdown restrictions within days.
4. #LEVEL 3: Data has shown that Level 3 measures appear to stabilise but not reduce the level of transmission of the coronavirus, according to Professor Philip Nolan.
5. #DRUGS: A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €269,000 worth of drugs and €16,400 in cash during a search of a house in Dublin.
6. #FIRE: Dublin Fire Brigade has brought a large industrial fire, on Church Lane in Santry, under control.
7. #EARTHQUAKE: At least 27 people have died following an earthquake in the Aegean Sea, The Guardian has reported.
8. #ESSEX: Three men have been rescued by firefighters after they got stuck in a tumble dryer in Essex, Sky News has reported.
9. #US: The US has set a new all-time high for Covid-19 cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period, RTÉ has reported.
