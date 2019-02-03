This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what you need to know on this Sunday morning.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,752 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4474181
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HACKING: The government is looking to strengthen its IT security systems ahead of the local and European elections to help guard against interference.

2. #BREXIT: A spokesperson for British Prime MInister Theresa May has denied reports that her advisors are considering a general election for 6 June. (Reuters)

3. #COURTS: A judge has questioned whether a property developer who owes more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties accepts responsibility for his offences.

4. #RACISM ROW: After first apologising for the photo, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam now says he wasn’t in KKK and blackface photo that was on his yearbook page.

5. #ON TRACK: Just over half of people think Ireland is “going in the right direction”, according to a new poll.

6. #UPGRADES: Tesco Ireland drew down nearly €3 million from the government’s energy fund to upgrade its heating and lighting systems

7. #NATIONAL BROADCASTER: RTÉ’s managing director of news has defended the station after former reporter Damien Tiernan told The Sunday Business Post that RTÉ has been ‘slashing’ regional coverage. 

8. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL: A fresh produce employee accused of “stealing” from his employer after it was wrongly claimed that he faked a back injury has been awarded €10,000.

9. #GET OUT: British officials are reviving Cold War plans to evacuate Queen Elizabeth if Brexit causes civil disorder, several UK newspapers are reporting. (Guardian)

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

