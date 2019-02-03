The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HACKING: The government is looking to strengthen its IT security systems ahead of the local and European elections to help guard against interference.

2. #BREXIT: A spokesperson for British Prime MInister Theresa May has denied reports that her advisors are considering a general election for 6 June. (Reuters)

3. #COURTS: A judge has questioned whether a property developer who owes more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties accepts responsibility for his offences.

4. #RACISM ROW: After first apologising for the photo, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam now says he wasn’t in KKK and blackface photo that was on his yearbook page.

5. #ON TRACK: Just over half of people think Ireland is “going in the right direction”, according to a new poll.

6. #UPGRADES: Tesco Ireland drew down nearly €3 million from the government’s energy fund to upgrade its heating and lighting systems.

7. #NATIONAL BROADCASTER: RTÉ’s managing director of news has defended the station after former reporter Damien Tiernan told The Sunday Business Post that RTÉ has been ‘slashing’ regional coverage.

8. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL: A fresh produce employee accused of “stealing” from his employer after it was wrongly claimed that he faked a back injury has been awarded €10,000.

9. #GET OUT: British officials are reviving Cold War plans to evacuate Queen Elizabeth if Brexit causes civil disorder, several UK newspapers are reporting. (Guardian)