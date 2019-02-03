This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences

The matter has been adjourned until 18 February.

By Brion Hoban and Declan Brennan Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,982 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4472927
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A JUDGE HAS questioned whether a property developer who owes more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties accepts responsibility for his offences, a court has heard.

James Jordan (51) of Laochfail, Outfarm Lane, Castleknock, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to knowingly and willfully submitting 16 incorrect VAT returns, six incorrect income tax returns, four incorrect invoices and three false claims of income tax relief.

Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin said she had concerns with a report regarding his fitness for community service in which Jordan presented his fraudulent claims as an “oversight” on his part and said that certain of his employees had been responsible.

Judge Ní Chúlacháin said this made her concerned that either she had attributed a moral complicity to Jordan that was undeserved or that there were issues with his acceptance of responsibility.

Séamus Clarke SC, defending, handed in a signed agreement between his client and Revenue that Jordan will pay around €5,000 a month. Jordan has already made payments totalling €57,500.

The court heard that Jordan came to the attention of a special Revenue unit looking for high wealth individuals due to his having a large property portfolio in the 2000s.

Former Revenue Officer Elizabeth Keane testified that Jordan was required to pay capital gains tax on the sale of five properties which he sold for a total value of €1,960,500 between 2004 and 2010 and that he failed to do so.

She said the tax returns he submitted during that period were incorrect due to the failure to pay capital gains tax. He also submitted four incorrect invoices which lowered his VAT liability.

Judge Ní Chúlacháin noted that Jordan had failed to pay tax on rental income and had waived a tax exemption on this income which he was entitled to in order to offset it elsewhere.

She said he made a number of false claims for Income Tax relief for properties he owned. This relief was ineligible because the properties were not registered to the PRTB.

The total figure owed by Jordan when interest and penalties were factored in was €1,236,881. This figure includes a VAT liability of €162,945 and a liability for €297,974 in capital gains gain.

The balance of €775,962 owed by Jordan was made up of interest and penalties.

Jordan has one previous conviction from 2017 for failure to file an income tax return.

Clarke said Jordan ran a carpet business and that people would lose their jobs if he was given a custodial sentence.

Judge Ní Chúlacháin ordered an updated probation report and adjourned the matter for sentencing on February 18, of this year.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban and Declan Brennan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Big freeze: Weather warning in place for weekend as Met Éireann warns of severe frost
    114,159  35
    2
    		Nurses announce 2 further strike dates in addition to 5 already planned
    44,535  145
    3
    		By all means stand with the nurses when they strike, but don't stand by when others do the same
    43,257  121
    Fora
    1
    		Why Dublin's MetroLink is too important to succumb to the whingers and naysayers
    730  0
    2
    		Europe's aviation boom is nowhere near over - for the big airlines at least
    22  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    98,504  134
    2
    		How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    66,817  261
    3
    		As it happened: Dublin v Galway, Limerick v Tipperary - Saturday GAA match tracker
    57,314  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chris O'Dowd, Justin Bieber, and Emily Blunt... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    7,745  1
    2
    		7 books to make your February commute a bit more enjoyable
    3,689  1
    3
    		Poll: Do you boycott 'cancelled' artists?
    3,583  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees allegedly assaulted in Cavan
    IRELAND
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    ENGLAND
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    Schmidt laments a lack of 'simmering physical intensity' in four-try loss to England
    Henshaw endures tough evening after Schmidt opts for fullback switch
    ABORTION
    Counsellor registration board to be announced, bringing 'rogue' unplanned pregnancy agency regulations one step closer
    Counsellor registration board to be announced, bringing 'rogue' unplanned pregnancy agency regulations one step closer
    Anti-abortion protesters say they received 'reliable information' on abortions taking place in Drogheda hospital
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie