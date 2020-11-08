The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #LIVE: Joe Biden has won the US election. Follow our live coverage this morning here.
2. #ELECTION: Here are the main points you need to know about the US presidential election.
3. #VICTORY: In his victory speech, Biden has promised to unite Americans and to heal divisions after what he called a clear and “convincing” victory over Donald Trump.
4. #HARRIS: Kamala Harris will become the first woman and the first black woman to hold the office of vice president.
5. #CONGRATS: Messages of supports have been pouring in from Ireland to Biden in the US.
6. #BALLINA: Locals in Joe Biden’s ancestral home of Ballina have been celebrating his election as President of the United States.
7. #ECONOMY: How might the election shape American responses to the economic crisis? We take a look here.
8. #GARDAÍ: Eight gardaí have been suspended on foot of claims of alleged corruption, as part of a major garda probe in the Munster region.
9. #FRAUD: Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged fraud at a major Irish broadcaster.
