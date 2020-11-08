#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 8:45 AM
41 minutes ago 3,274 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5259878
Image: Shutterstock/naito29
Image: Shutterstock/naito29

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIVE: Joe Biden has won the US election. Follow our live coverage this morning here.

2. #ELECTION: Here are the main points you need to know about the US presidential election.

3. #VICTORY: In his victory speech, Biden has promised to unite Americans and to heal divisions after what he called a clear and “convincing” victory over Donald Trump.

4. #HARRIS: Kamala Harris will become the first woman and the first black woman to hold the office of vice president.

5. #CONGRATS: Messages of supports have been pouring in from Ireland to Biden in the US. 

6. #BALLINA: Locals in Joe Biden’s ancestral home of Ballina have been celebrating his election as President of the United States.

7. #ECONOMY: How might the election shape American responses to the economic crisis? We take a look here.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #GARDAÍ: Eight gardaí have been suspended on foot of claims of alleged corruption, as part of a major garda probe in the Munster region.

9. #FRAUD: Two people have  been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged fraud at a major Irish broadcaster. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie