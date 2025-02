GOOD MORNING.

Cabins

1. In our main story this morning, Valerie Flynn speaks to people who have lived in small cabin homes about their experiences, following the Government’s announcement this week that it will exempt these homes on family land from planning rules.

One man told The Journal that he had to demolish his 65 square metre cabin where he had lived with his wife and two children on foot of a court order because it was built without planning permission.

Pope Francis

2. The Vatican has said that Pope Francis spent a “peaceful” night in hospital and had rested, after describing his condition as “critical” last night.

In a statement yesterday evening, it said that the 88-year-old pontiff had suffered a “prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis” during the morning which required “the application of high-flow oxygen”.

Gaza

3. Israel has said that freeing Palestinian prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire deal will be delayed until Hamas ends its “humiliating ceremonies” while releasing Israeli hostages.

Since the first phase of the ceasefire began on 19 January, Hamas has released 25 living Israeli hostages in ceremonies before crowds at various locations in Gaza.

Portlaoise

4. A five-year-old boy died after being hit by a car in Laois yesterday afternoon.

Met Éireann

5. A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place for 15 counties this morning as “very strong” winds and heavy rain sweep across the country.

Out of service

6. The National Transport Authority delayed the rollout of new 24-hour bus routes before Christmas following intense lobbying by TDs ahead of the general election.

Pensions

7. In this analysis piece, Paul O’Donoghue looks at the question of how long a person should get the State pension for.

CERN U-turn

8. Ireland’s bid to join the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) as an associate member took a significant step forward this week, with the country set to become an associate member in 2026 – but why did it take so long for us to join?

Wales

9. Ireland survived a nervy, chaotic battle in Cardiff as they came from behind to beat Wales and secure the Triple Crown in the Six Nations yesterday.

But how much do you know about Wales? Take our quiz and find out.