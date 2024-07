GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

‘Vital’ developmental checks not being carried out

1. In today’s lead story, Órla Ryan reports that “vital” developmental checks are not being carried on newborns due to a lack of public health nurses.

When a baby is born, developmental checks are carried out at regular intervals from immediately after birth throughout infancy.

However, some babies are not getting this assessment due to a shortage of public health nurses, prompting concerns there could be a delay in diagnosing certain conditions.

Trump-Netanyahu meeting

2. Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife yesterday.

Despite giving a warm welcome to the pair at his estate in Mar-A-Lago in Florida, the Republican Presidential Nominee indicated he wanted to see peace in Gaza as soon as possible.

Covid inquiry plans

3. Coalition leaders discussed setting up of the Covid inquiry at their weekly meeting this week, with the Tánaiste later telling reporters on Thursday that he growing “impatient”.

Martin said recently that he “regrets” that it hasn’t been set up already. He told reporters in Cathal Brugha Barracks this week: “As far as I’m concerned, I’m impatient with this. I want this to get ahead. I want this inquiry.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the Government is committed to holding a Covid inquiry before the next general election.

Olympics opening ceremony from Team Ireland House

4. If you were to have passed O’Sullivans By the Mill in Montmartre, Paris this evening, you might have thought, ‘Ah yeah, the Irish and sport and alcohol – it’s all one heady mix.’

It seemed that getting a seat along the Seine wasn’t the hottest ticket in town. Although the venue – the official Team Ireland House – isn’t a Taylor Swift Eras concert, there was no entry to 92 Boulevard de Clichy without a pre-ordered ticket.

The cavernous pub sold out its opening night event with a near constant stream of people entering after their bags were checked and their bodies scanned, The Journal editor Sinéad O’Carroll spoke to fans, family and even a few athletes during the opening ceremony last night.

TikTok ban

5. Sell your app or be banned from the US market.

That is the choice at the centre of a lawsuit between TikTok and the United States that the Department of Justice has just urged a judge to quash.

TikTok’s case argues that the law violates First Amendment rights of free speech but, late last night, Department shot down the argument and countered that the law addressed national security concerns first, not speech.

Inside Israeli prisons

6. Palestinian children have told international NGO Save the Children they faced starvation, abuse, sexual assault and infectious diseases like scabies while held in Israeli prisons.

Israel routinely detains children and prosecutes them in military courts, a practice long-condemned by human rights organisations and the United Nations. The most common charge is for throwing stones, which can carry a 20-year sentence.

Children, like many other Palestinians held captive by Israel, are often not allowed to communicate with their parents or a lawyer.

Olympics preview

7. Still don’t know what to look out for during the 2024 Olympics? Well, The42‘s Gavin Cooney has got you covered with the big preview as the games get going in Paris.

Team Ireland is primed for a record-breaking medal haul this time around. But, meanwhile, the European ‘City of Love’ has been tasked with getting the global audience to fall back in love with the Olympic Games.

Manchester assault

8. A police officer is under investigation for alleged an assault at Manchester Airport earlier this week.

A video of the incident was widely shared online and across social media. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said yesterday the Greater Manchester Police officer had been advised he was under criminal investigation for assault.

Courts

9. The south Galway farmer accused of throwing a bag of cow dung in the direction of Minister for State Anne Rabbitte has told a court that the case against him “is completely media hype pushed by higher powers over a smallish thing”.

He told Judge Alec Gabbett, who will preside over the contesting hearing into the prosecution: “This is hanging over me. I have no job. I can’t get employment over it.”