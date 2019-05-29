The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EUROPEAN ELECTIONS Counting will resume in Ireland South and Midlands North West today, with final seats in both constituencies expected to be filled later. The Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh was eliminated in Midlands North West this morning.

2. #FATAL SHOOTING The man who was shot dead in Coolock, north Dublin yesterday afternoon has been named as Iranian national Hamid Sanambar.

3. #COURTS The Supreme Court will deliver its final judgement this morning on whether the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee’s questioning of former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins was lawful.

4. #STARDUST FIRE Relatives of a number of individuals killed in the Stardust fire in 1981 are set to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today, when they will seek to have new inquests into the tragedy opened.

5. #PAPER THIN The Press Council of Ireland has expressed concerns that newspaper circulation in Ireland has halved over the last decade.

6. #PARCEL BOMBS Gardaí have issued an appeal for information as part of their investigation into the posting of five parcel bombs to the UK from Ireland in March.

7. #GUILTY A service officer in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been found guilty of disclosing sensitive information relating to the arrest of a suspect in a dissident republican murder case.

8. #IRISHMEN ABROAD A memo has been sent to government to allow An Garda Síochána to deploy two officers to France to assist in tourist areas of the country this summer.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

