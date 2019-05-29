This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 May 2019, 7:57 AM
18 minutes ago 931 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4658870
Image: Shutterstock/SGM
Image: Shutterstock/SGM

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EUROPEAN ELECTIONS Counting will resume in Ireland South and Midlands North West today, with final seats in both constituencies expected to be filled later. The Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh was eliminated in Midlands North West this morning.

2. #FATAL SHOOTING The man who was shot dead in Coolock, north Dublin yesterday afternoon has been named as Iranian national Hamid Sanambar.

3. #COURTS The Supreme Court will deliver its final judgement this morning on whether the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee’s questioning of former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins was lawful.

4. #STARDUST FIRE Relatives of a number of individuals killed in the Stardust fire in 1981 are set to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today, when they will seek to have new inquests into the tragedy opened.

5. #PAPER THIN The Press Council of Ireland has expressed concerns that newspaper circulation in Ireland has halved over the last decade.

6. #PARCEL BOMBS Gardaí have issued an appeal for information as part of their investigation into the posting of five parcel bombs to the UK from Ireland in March.

7. #GUILTY A service officer in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been found guilty of disclosing sensitive information relating to the arrest of a suspect in a dissident republican murder case.

8. #IRISHMEN ABROAD A memo has been sent to government to allow An Garda Síochána to deploy two officers to France to assist in tourist areas of the country this summer.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie