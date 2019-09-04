The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/Olga Miltsova

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: UK MPs last night voted to debate a bill today that would extend the current Brexit deadline to 31 January 2020 at the earliest.

2. #NO DEAL: The Government will give ‘top priority’ to plans for a no-deal Brexit following a meeting of the Cabinet last night.

3. #THEFTS: Gardaí in Dublin probing a spate of car thefts are investigating claims that two men dressed in what appeared to be boiler suits were carrying out the crimes using a new type of technology which allows easy access to vehicles.

4. #PENCE: US Vice President Mike Pence is due to fly out of Shannon today, as his two-day Irish visit comes to an end.

5. #APPEAL: Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information about 17-year-old Raonaid Murray on the 20th anniversary of her death.

6. #DORIAN: Hurricane Dorian has claimed the lives of at least seven people after devastating parts of the Bahamas.

7. #SANDWICH BOARDS: Dublin City Council has received zero valid applications from businesses to place sandwich boards outside their premises since the deadline passed on August 31.

8. #PADDY POWER: Bookmakers Paddy Power is selling off 14 of its shops across the country.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.